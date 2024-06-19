Ambati Rambabu accuses CM Naidu of misleading statements on Polavaram project

VIJAYAWADA: Former Water Resources minister Ambati Rambabu lashed out at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks that it was uncertain as to how much time and money would have to be spent to complete the Polavaram project, and it was a case study on how wilful and ignorant decisions could hit the interests of the State.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Ambati termed Naidu’s remarks blatant lies and unrealistic. “All the statements made by Naidu within one week after assuming office as the Chief Minister are utter falsehood,” he observed.

“The TDP government was responsible for the historical missteps that have plagued the Polavaram project. The decision to construct the diaphragm wall without first completing the spillway and upper and lower cofferdams was technically wrong. The gaps between the cofferdams had led to damage of the diaphragm wall during Godavari floods,” he explained.