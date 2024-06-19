AP MLC seats to be filled; Polling on July 12 if needed

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the schedule to fill up two vacant MLC seats in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council under the MLA quota. As per the schedule, the notification will be released on June 25, and the last date for filing of nominations is July 2. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on July 4. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 5. The polling will be held on July 12 if necessary, and the results will be declared on the same day.

The two seats fell vacant following the resignation of Shaik Mohammed Iqbal and the disqualification of C Ramachandraiah. Both the leaders had the tenure till March 29, 2027.

The TDP-led NDA is all set to win the two MLC seats without any election as the strength of Opposition YSRC in the State Assembly is 11 only. Out of the total 175 Assembly seats, the TDP has got a strength of 135, and its allies Jana Sena Party 21 and BJP eight.

With Ramachandraiah joining the TDP, the YSRC moved a disqualification petition against him, and AP Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju disqualified him.

Iqbal, who served as an IPS officer, joined the YSRC and contested unsuccessfully from the Hindupur Assembly constituency against Nandamuri Balakrishna of TDP in 2019. Later, the YSRC nominated him to the council under the MLA quota. However, before the 2024 elections, Iqbal resigned from the YSRC and also the MLC post, causing the vacancy.