CITU, APMSRU organize successful blood donation camp in Ongole, Andhra

ONGOLE: CITU and AP Medical & Sales Representatives Union (APMSRU) jointly conducted a voluntary blood donation camp on the premises of the Indian Red Cross Society in Prakasam district on Tuesday.

Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) Assistant Commissioner R Ravindranath, along with Dr N Udayini, MD of Bethun Nursing Home (Ranga Rao Hospital) and Dr Chapala Vamsi Krishna, MS (Ortho), MCH from Sri Ram Multi Specialty Hospital, participated as a chief guest of the camp, where around 100 donors donated blood.

CITU district general secretary M Ramesh, district president Kalam Subba Rao, APMSRU district president Ch Chiranjivi, secretary IV Krishna Mohan, United Medical and Health Employees Union (UMHEU) president G Nageswara Rao, Red Cross society secretary Mangalagiri Narasimha Rao, Ongole City Development Society president Marella Subba Rao and several others took part in the blood donation camp.