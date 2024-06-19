Election candidates must submit expenditure reports by July 3: Palnadu DRO

GUNTUR: The candidates who contested in the elections should submit their election expenditure reports by July 3 without fail, informed Palnadu DRO Vinayakam. Failing to do so, candidates will be blacklisted and would be prevented from contesting in elections for the next six years, he added.

The DRO held a meeting with the agents of candidates of various political parties in Gurram Joshua meeting hall in Narasaraopet on Tuesday.

“The details will be inspected by the officials appointed by the ECI. For Lok Sabha seat, the expenditure should not exceed `90 lakh and `40 lakh for an Assembly seat,” he added.