Krishna collector directs re-establishment of Anna Canteens in district municipalities

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Collector DK Balaji directed municipal commissioners in the district to take steps for the establishment of Anna Canteens within the limits of their respective municipalities. During a videoconference with civic body chiefs on Tuesday, the district collector held a video conference to review the steps being taken to reinstate the canteens. If there are offices established in the buildings where Anna Canteens were previously set up, steps should be taken to shift these offices to a suitable place, he told the municipal commissioners.

The Collector instructed them to immediately submit financial estimates for the provision of infrastructure such as furniture, electricity, and toilets required at the Anna Canteens.

Commissioner of Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation Bapiraju informed the Collector that a secretariat has been set up in the Anna Canteen building, which was previously established in the Mudu Sthambala Centre, and steps are being taken to shift it.

Gudivada civic body chief Balasubramaniam explained to the Collector that earlier there were two Anna Canteens in Gudivada.

One of them was converted into a Secretariat, he said and added that steps are being taken to shift it.

Tadigadapa Municipal Commissioner Venkateswara Rao pointed out that as the municipality was recently formed, it has no Anna Canteens.