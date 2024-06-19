MP Srinivasa Varma takes charge as Union Minister of AP for Heavy Industries and Steel

VIJAYAWADA: Narasapuram MP Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma took charge as the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel at Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking after taking charge, the Union Minister said he would focus on creating employment opportunities for the youth by encouraging the establishment of industries in a big way. He vowed to strive to get the industries that Andhra Pradesh lost during the YSRC regime, back to the State. “We will take steps for allotment of land to industries to generate more employment,” he said.

Stating that the Centre had taken a policy decision on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Srinivasa Varma said he would hold a meeting with NDA leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and announce the future course of action with regard to strengthening the steel plant.

He also promised to play a key role in the development of AP by seeking suggestions from NDA leaders for it.