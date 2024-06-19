Nara Lokesh assures swift grievance redressal for AP Mee Seva representatives

VIJAYAWADA: People in large numbers turned up with representations for Praja Darbar conducted by Minister for Human Resource Development, IT, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh at his residence in Undavalli on Tuesday.

As there are no restrictions to reach the residence of Lokesh, hundreds of people are meeting the HRD Minister and submitting representations to him. Lokesh is listening to everyone patiently, besides assuring them that their grievances will be resolved at the earliest.

As he is getting hundreds of petitions, Lokesh has set up a separate machinery to forward the people’s issues to the departments concerned to ensure that they are redressed at the earliest. Though Lokesh is residing at the official residence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, there are no official curbs on visitors. From 8 am every day, Lokesh is meeting the people at Praja Darbar.

Representatives of Andhra Pradesh Mee Seva, who met Lokesh, urged him to do justice to the workers, who are dependent on Mee Seva Centres for a living. The AP CPS Employees Association urged the HRD Minister to initiate steps to lift the 1,600 illegal cases filed against the members of the association across the State when they staged a protest in Vijayawada during the previous YSRC regime.

The APMCA sought regularisation of the services of those working in Ayushman Health Centres in the State, payment of their salary dues pending for the past nine months, besides revision of their salaries.

The HRD Minister, who gave a patient hearing to all of them, promised to take measures to solve their problems at the earliest.