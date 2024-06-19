Nellore DFO debunks rumours of tiger attack on highway

NELLORE: District Forest Officer (DFO) Avula Chandra Sekhar has debunked the rumours surrounding a tiger attack on a vehicle on the Mumbai National Highway near the Kadapa border forest area of Nellore at Kadirinaidupalle in Marripadu Mandal on Monday.

Addressing the media at his office here on Tuesday, he clarified that while a tiger might have crossed the road in front of a moving vehicle on the Nellore-Mumbai National Highway, it did not attack the vehicle.

The DFO explained that they have identified two tigers roaming in the Eastern Nallamala forest area within their division limits. “In response to the incident, two special teams are currently searching for the tiger’s pug marks using drones within a 4-km radius of the accident site,” he informed and reiterated their commitment to tiger conservation.