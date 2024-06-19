Tomato prices soar to Rs 80 per kg at retail markets across Kurnool district, Andhra

KURNOOL: Due to the non-availability of stocks in local markets, tomato prices have soared to Rs 80 per kg at various open retail markets in Kurnool district, particularly in Yemmiganur, Adoni and Kurnool city. The prices are expected to reach Rs 100 per kg in the next couple of days.

The price of tomato has increased from Rs 2 per kg in August 2023 to `80 in June in the Pathikonda wholesale market in Kurnool district. Traders opined that the situation may continue till the end of July.

The reason for the spike in prices is attributed to a drop in production due to less rain in the district, resulting in a fall in yield by 60 per cent.

Pathikonda tomato wholesale market yard secretary Sreenivasulu said that tomatoes are being imported from Madhanapalle and Palamaner in Andhra Pradesh, and from Chintamani in Karnataka, as the farmers in the district have not shown interest in cultivating tomato crops due to off-season.

A total of five Rythu Bazaars, including three in Kurnool city, one each in Adoni and Nandyal town, are functioning in the combined Kurnool district. In general, at least 7-10 tonnes of tomato is needed in every Rythu Bazaar to meet the demand of the people, however, less than 2 tonnes of stock is being sold in bazaars due to the rise in prices, said C Camp Rythu Bazar estate officer T Harish Kumar.