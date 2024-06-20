Amaravati ryots, TNSF demand resignation of Acharya Nagarjuna University V-C

GUNTUR : Tension prevailed in Acharya Nagarjuna University as Amaravati farmers and TNSF leaders staged a protest demanding the university vice-chancellor Prof Rajasekhar to resign from his post on Wednesday.

According to the sources, it was known that the farmers gathered in large numbers at the main gate of the university and tried to enter forcefully. However, the security prevented them from entering the campus.

Stating that Rajasekhar has conducted various meetings in 2019 supporting three capitals in the State, the protesters demanded him to resign as V-C of the university immediately.

It can be noted that, upon the demand of the students’ unions and TNSF leaders, the V-C has instructed the staff to remove YSR’s statue from the premises last week, which led to a political ruckus.