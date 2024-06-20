Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet meet on June 24; Chief Secretary asks departments to send proposals

VIJAYAWADA : The first Cabinet meeting of the TDP-led NDA government will be held on June 24. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inducted 24 MLAs, including 20 from the TDP, three from the Jana Sena Party, and one from the BJP, into his Cabinet.

Informing that the meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held on Monday (June 24) at 10 am in the Cabinet Meeting Hall of the State Secretariat, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Wednesday urged the Special Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of all the departments of Secretariat to send proposals in the prescribed format as detailed in the Cabinet Handbook, and duly following the instructions of the General Administration (Cabinet I) Department by 4 pm on June 21.

They are requested to furnish a soft copy of the Cabinet Memorandum in Word/PDF formats and furnish soft copies of PowerPoint Presentations on the proposals.