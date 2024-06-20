Andhra Pradesh government effects major reshuffle, transfers 19 IAS officers
VIJAYAWADA : In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the State government on Wednesday transferred and gave new postings to as many as 19 IAS officers.
This comes exactly a week after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his 24-member Cabinet took oath.
Some of the senior IAS officers, who have been criticised for “dancing to the tunes of YSRC leaders” were asked to report to the General Administrative Department (GAD) for further posting. They include Special Chief Secretaries Y Srilakshmi (MA & UD) and Rajat Bhargava (Revenue (Excise)), Principal Secretary for School Education Praveen Prakash and VC & MD of AP Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation D Muralidhar Reddy.
According to sources, there will be another round of reshuffle of IAS officers. Similarly, the transfer of IPS officers is also expected soon.
With a focus on developing Amaravati capital city, the government posted 2004-batch IAS officer Bhaskar Katamneni as the Commissioner of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA). Bhaskar is currently serving as Commissioner for School Infrastructure.
Major reshuffle covers all portfolios of Dy CM Pawan Kalyan
The bureaucratic rejig saw Secretary for Transport, Roads and Buildings Department PS Pradyumna transferred and posted as Secretary to the Chief Minister.
Similarly, 1993-batch officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Adminstration and Urban Development (MA & UD).
Vadarevu Vinay Chand and M Janaki, who were awaiting posting, have been appointed as Secretary to government (FP) and Secretary to government (Expenditure) under the Finance department, respectively.
According to the order issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary Budithi Rajsekhar, who was also waiting for posting, has been appointed as Special Chief Secretary for Agriculture, Sericulture, Cooperation and Marketing.
G Sai Prasad, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary for Water Resources Department.
Shashi Bhushan Kumar has been posted as Principal Secretary for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) and Rural Water Supply Departments, all of which are Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s portfolios.
PR&RD Special Chief Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi was transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary for Labour, Factories, Boilers and Insurance Medical Services. M Hari Jawaharlal, who was holding the post, has been transferred.
Commissioner for Survey, Settlement & Land Records Siddharth Jain was transferred and posted as Commissioner for Civil Supplies and EO.
Commissioner for Intermediate Education Saurabh Gaur was transferred and posted as Secretary for Higher Education. He was also given full additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary (Skills Development).
Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (ITE&C) has been transferred and posted as Secretary for School Education. He has also been given full additional charge as Secretary (ITE&C) and RTGS until further orders.
Cooperation and Marketing Secretary A Babu has been posted as Secretary for Horticulture, Aquaculture and Fisheries. MM Nayak, Commissioner for Handlooms and Textiles was transferred and posted as Secretary for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development.
Tirupati District Collector Pravin Kumar was transferred and posted as Commissioner and Director for Mines and Geology Department.
He was also placed in full additional charge as Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Mineral Development Corporation.