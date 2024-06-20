Andhra Pradesh government effects major reshuffle, transfers 19 IAS officers

VIJAYAWADA : In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the State government on Wednesday transferred and gave new postings to as many as 19 IAS officers.

This comes exactly a week after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his 24-member Cabinet took oath.

Some of the senior IAS officers, who have been criticised for “dancing to the tunes of YSRC leaders” were asked to report to the General Administrative Department (GAD) for further posting. They include Special Chief Secretaries Y Srilakshmi (MA & UD) and Rajat Bhargava (Revenue (Excise)), Principal Secretary for School Education Praveen Prakash and VC & MD of AP Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation D Muralidhar Reddy.

According to sources, there will be another round of reshuffle of IAS officers. Similarly, the transfer of IPS officers is also expected soon.

With a focus on developing Amaravati capital city, the government posted 2004-batch IAS officer Bhaskar Katamneni as the Commissioner of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA). Bhaskar is currently serving as Commissioner for School Infrastructure.