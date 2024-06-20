CM Chandrababu Naidu to begin Amaravati tour from Praja Vedika

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit the Amaravati capital region on Thursday to examine the status of the construction of various buildings in different parts of the area. This will be Naidu’s maiden visit to Amaravati after assuming charge as the Chief Minister.
Construction activity in Amaravati came to a standstill in the past five years as the previous YSRC government proposed three capitals with Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Amaravati as the legislative capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital.
Following the landslide victory in the recently-concluded elections, Naidu announced that Amaravati will be the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, all jungle clearance works were initiated.
As per the itinerary, Naidu will leave from his residence in Undavalli at 11 am and commence his tour from the Praja Vedika, which was demolished by the previous government. He will then head to the spot where Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 had laid the foundation for the capital city in Uddandarayunipalem.
He will visit the Seed Access Road, the housing complexes being built for All India Service (AIS) officers, Ministers and High Court Judges. Later, he will head to the sites where construction of the iconic buildings had begun during the previous TDP regime between 2014 and 2019.
After wrapping up his tour, the Chief Minister will speak to mediapersons. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana told reporters at the State Secretariat that committees will be constituted to estimate the damage caused to the buildings that were taken up by the previous government in the Amaravati region.
Opining that fresh tenders should be invited for the works in Amaravati so as to get new estimates, the Minister pointed out that deadline for the tenders called in the past has ended. Further, he said three to four months will be required to invite new tenders. A decision on commencement of works in the capital region will be taken after holding discussions in the Cabinet, he added.