CM Chandrababu Naidu to begin Amaravati tour from Praja Vedika

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit the Amaravati capital region on Thursday to examine the status of the construction of various buildings in different parts of the area. This will be Naidu’s maiden visit to Amaravati after assuming charge as the Chief Minister.

Construction activity in Amaravati came to a standstill in the past five years as the previous YSRC government proposed three capitals with Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Amaravati as the legislative capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital.

Following the landslide victory in the recently-concluded elections, Naidu announced that Amaravati will be the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, all jungle clearance works were initiated.

As per the itinerary, Naidu will leave from his residence in Undavalli at 11 am and commence his tour from the Praja Vedika, which was demolished by the previous government. He will then head to the spot where Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 had laid the foundation for the capital city in Uddandarayunipalem.