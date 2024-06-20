Officials instructed to expedite Bandar Port works in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Krishna District Collector DK Balaji instructed officials to expedite the works of Bandar (Machilipatnam) Port. He held a review meeting with Port and Revenue officials at the Collectorate meeting hall in Machilipatnam on Wednesday to review the progress of port works and address land issues.

The Collector emphasised the importance of advancing the construction of the port and resolving any hindrances, particularly land-related problems.

He stressed that the project should not be delayed due to these issues and that necessary remedial measures should be implemented. Additionally, he instructed that actions be taken to pay the pending compensation to the farmers. The Collector announced that he will review the progress of the port works again on July 5.