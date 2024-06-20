Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials told to speed up works at Panchajanyam

TIRUPATI : Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer (EO) J Syamala Rao on Wednesday directed officials of Annaprasadam and Engineering departments to consider completing pending works at the Panchajanyam Kitchen, which was kept on hold, and open it soon.

Rao reviewed the activities of the Annaprasadam Wing of TTD and made suggestions to the officers concerned to improve the taste and quality of the food. In a bid to understand how each department under the TTD functions, the EO held a lengthy meeting on the Annaprasadam wing in Tirumala along with JEOs Goutami and Veerabrahmam.

He was informed that on an average Annaprasadam is served to nearly 1.95 lakh pilgrims per day during weekends and 1.75 lakh on week days in Tirumala. Similarly, Annaprasadam is served to 2.13 lakh devotees per day during weekends and 1.92 lakh on week days in Tirupati.

During the PowerPoint presentation, officials highlighted that there is Rs.1,892 crore corpus in Annaprasadam Trust and the average expenditure on any given day is around Rs. 38 lakh. The EO also reviewed vegetable donations and the One Day Donation Scheme. The TTD EO reviewed the places where food is prepared in Tirumala, including MTVAC, Akshaya Kitchen, besides Employees’ canteen and SPRH.