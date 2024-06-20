Video of father carrying oxygen cylinder for newborn at KGH hospital in Visakhapatnam sparks row

VISAKHAPATNAM : A video of a father carrying an oxygen cylinder at KGH Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday garnered attention on social media. The footage shows the father assisting in transporting his premature newborn to the NICU while a nurse carried the baby.

According to the reports reaching here, Allu Sirisha, a native of Kota Nanduru village in Kakinada district, gave birth to a baby girl at around 8.30 am on Tuesday. Due to the baby’s premature birth, doctors recommended NICU care, including oxygen support. However, as the attendants were not available to help the nurse transfer the baby to the NICU, which is located in a separate block away from the maternity ward at the hospital, Vishnu Murthy, the father, stepped in to carry the oxygen cylinder by himself to ensure his baby received the necessary oxygen supply. A bystander recorded the incident and posted the video on social media, where it quickly went viral.

The video received widespread attention on social media and among onlookers, sparking discussion about healthcare facilities and the need for improvement. Many praised the father’s dedication while also calling for better hospital support systems to prevent such situations.