Andhra HC reserves verdict on Pinnelli Reddy's anticipatory bail plea

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea of YSRC candidate of Macherla Assembly segment Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy after the conclusion of arguments.

After the HC granted conditional anticipatory bail to Pinnelli on May 23, police had registered three cases, including two attempt to murder cases, against the former MLA. Stating that those cases were false, Pinnelli filed another anticipatory bail plea in the Court. In view of the counting process, the court granted anticipatory bail to him till June 6.

Petitioner’s counsel T Niranjan Reddy maintained that the police misled the court. While senior advocate Ashwin Kumar, appearing for the police department, urged the court to consider the criminal history of the petitioner.