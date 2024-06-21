Farmers' plight in Anantapur, Andhra: Sons forced to till fields after ox dies

ANANTAPUR : The image of two young boys helping their father till a piece of land under the scorching sun in Anantapur district starkly reflects the sorry state of farmers in the region.

After the death of his only ox, Boya Sarddanappa, a native of Nuthimadug village in Kamabadoor mandal, was forced to put his sons to work in his field for cultivating tomatoes. He could not hire help due to non-availability of labourers. Even if he could, paying them would have been burdensome considering that the drought last year significantly hampered the farmer’s yield and profits.

Over the past few years, the failure of crops, particularly groundnut, due to irregular rains has brought losses to farmers. Even when the harvest was good, the profit margin was insignificant. Rising labour costs and non-availability of farm hands have added to the woes of the farmers, more so small and marginal farmers. With rising input costs, farmers’ debts have also surged.

Sarddanappa and his brothers own five acres of land. He sunk a borewell and with the little water he could get, he cultivated different crops only to suffer losses. With no other option, he was forced to take debts to support his family. A few years ago, he met with an accident, following which he could not do heavy manual work. Hence, he had to depend on his family to help him in the field.

The farmer purchased two cows and an ox for dairy farming and farm work. Unfortunately, the ox and one cow died. He had to sell the other cow to clear his debts as money lenders had been pressuring him to pay back.

Expressing his helplessness, the farmer rued, “I don’t have any other go, but to depend on my sons. Farming is the only way I can support my family. A few years ago, my leg was fractured in an accident, leaving me incapable of doing heavy work.”