Governor Abdul Nazeer celebrates West Bengal formation day in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA : Strengthening the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, Governor S Abdul Nazeer took part in the West Bengal Formation Day celebrations held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that West Bengal is widely considered as the ‘Melting Pot of Cultures’ and the State offers a unique flavour to the richness of India with its synthesis of various languages, religions, customs, traditions, cuisines and lifestyle.

“The ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme aims to forge a strong relationship and bonding among all the people of the country, and promote mutual understanding between different States and Union Territories, through the concept of ‘One Nation - One People’,” he added. The programme commenced with a video message from West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, followed by group songs by students of the National Institute of Design, and cultural performances by students from Siddhartha College of Medical Sciences. First Lady Sameera Nazeer, students from West Bengal studying in various educational institutions in and around Vijayawada, and others were present.