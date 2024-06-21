Pawan Kalyan emphasizes social audits, science education in rural development agenda

VIJAYAWADA : Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) Pawan Kalyan directed officials to conduct social audit in villages effectively.

Holding a review meeting with the officials at his camp office here on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan discussed in detail the process of social audit. He also asked for the details of the social audit meetings conducted in villages so far, and also the works being taken up under the NREGS. There should be a mechanism to curb the misuse of NREGS funds, he said.

Pawan Kalyan also held a meeting with the officials of the Science and Technology Department.

He directed the officials to work in the direction of inculcating interest in Science among children from rural areas. The officials should be ready to conduct mega science and technology exhibitions to unearth the talent of rural children, the Deputy Chief Minister said.