1k students perform yoga together, break world record in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : As many as 1,000 students, including 600 differently-abled, performed yoga asanas together achieving a spot in the International Genius Book of Records and Miracles World Record, said Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao.

He made these remarks at the state-level 10th International Mega Inclusive Yoga Day programme organised by the Inclusive Education Department under the auspices of Samagra Shiksha at Sri Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Indoor Stadium in the city on Friday.

He lauded the children with special needs for showcasing their talents and becoming an inspiration by participating in challenging activities.

On this occasion, Genius Book of Records South Indian Coordinator Madupu Ramprakash and Miracles Book of Records South Indian Coordinator M Aruna presented awards and medals to Samagra Shiksha SPD B Srinivasa Rao.

ASPD KV Srinivasulu Reddy, additional director A Subbar Reddy and others were present.