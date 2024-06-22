Additional charge given to one IPS, four IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : The State government on Friday issued orders appointing senior IAS officer M Hari Jawaharlal of 2005 batch as Secretary to Governor.

Further, the government also issued orders giving additional charge to four IAS officers, and one IPS officer, while relieving those, who were given additional charge earlier.

DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao will hold the full additional charge of the post of Commissioner, Public Transport Department, and Ex Officio V-C and MD of RTC, until further orders.

Nidhi Meena, Director of Adult Education, has been given additional charge as Commissioner of Intermediate Education.

N Yuvaraj, Secretary (Industry and Commerce) was placed in full additional charge of Principal Secretary (Mines), duly relieving Gopal Krishna Dwivedi of additional charge.

B Srinivasa Rao, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan PD, was given additional charge as Commissioner of School Infrastructure. MM Nayak, Secretary (Animal Husband and Dairy Development) was been given additional charge as MD of APDDCF and Special Officer of Amul Project, relieving A Babu from full additional charge.