Andhra Pradesh: Guntur gives a rousing welcome to Pemmasani

GUNTUR : TDP, Jana Sena and BJP activists of the erstwhile Guntur district gave a rousing welcome to Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in a Vijayotsava Rally on Friday. He arrived in the district after taking charge of his portfolio.

On the occasion, several MLAs of the erstwhile Guntur district welcomed him with flower bouquets.

Later, the TDP-JSP-BJP leaders and followers of Pemmasani took out a massive rally with over 500 cars and bikes, welcoming the minister. The National Highway-16 between Vijayawada and Guntur was filled with TDP flags and flexes welcoming Pemmasani. Earlier, he along with his wife offered special prayers at Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada.

The rally started from Kaza toll plaza and entered Guntur and later, Pemmasani thanked the cadres of all three parties for their support in an Athmeeya Sammelanam programme.

It may be recalled that MP Pemmasani made his electoral debut from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency and not only won with a majority of 3.4 lakh votes but also inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0.

Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar is the second MP from Guntur to achieve this rare feat after Kotha Raghuramaiah of Congress.