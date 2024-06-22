Camaraderie pervades Andhra Pradesh Assembly premises on Day 1

VIJAYAWADA : Smiles, warm greetings and hugs -- these scenes were witnessed in the lobbies of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly as the first session commenced on Friday after the formation of the new government. The absence of YSRC MLAs in the lobbies, however, did not go unnoticed.

As Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu entered the House, the legislators greeted him with placards and slogans saying ‘Nijam Gelchindi’, ‘Praja Swamyam Gelchindi’.

Leaders greeted Jana Sena President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Mangalagiri MLA Nara Lokesh, who were elected for the first time as MLAs, by thumping their desks.

The session began at 9.46 am and the legislators gathered in the Assembly to take oath. Pro-tem Speaker Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary administered the oath to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, followed by the other MLAs in that order.

The camaraderie between Naidu and Pawan was on full display as they embraced each other in the House.

After taking oath, majority of the TDP members went to the seat of the Chief Minister and greeted him. Many of them also touched Naidu’s feet to express their gratitude. After a 10-minute tea break, the House resumed and the swearing-in of other members continued. Most of the MLAs took oath in Telugu, while some opted for English. Undi TDP MLA K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju was seen actively moving around the House since it commenced. He greeting everyone and had brief interactions with them. The House was adjourned for the day at 1:36 pm.