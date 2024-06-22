MP Daggubati Purandeswari seeks CBI inquiry into substandard liquor sale by YSRC regime

VIJAYAWADA : BJP State Unit chief and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari shot off a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and sought a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry into alleged supply of substandard liquor, potential use of synthetic alcohol, and other illegal practices by the previous YSRC regime.

She urged Naidu to take steps to provide safe and quality liquor to the people and ensure 100% supply through digital payments.

Raising concerns over the sale of liquor during the previous regime, she wrote, “It is with deep pain and anguish that I bring the following issues to your kind notice. The manufacture and supply of non-qualitative liquor in the State has resulted in the deaths of many innocent citizens, widowing their wives, and orphaning many children.”

She said her study revealed that manufacturers used substandard raw materials and synthetic alcohol, not meant for consumption, due to its lower cost compared to bio-ethanol.

She also alleged that outdated distillation and purification equipment, and synthetic chemicals were used in the process of making alcohol. Stating that fresh liquor is being packed in plastic bottles without allowing it to age properly, she pointed out that as per the practice followed in AP, liquor should be stored in wooden barrels for six to 12 months as it reduces the volatility of the compounds.