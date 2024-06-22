MP Daggubati Purandeswari seeks CBI inquiry into substandard liquor sale by YSRC regime

VIJAYAWADA : BJP State Unit chief and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari shot off a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and sought a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry into alleged supply of substandard liquor, potential use of synthetic alcohol, and other illegal practices by the previous YSRC regime.
She urged Naidu to take steps to provide safe and quality liquor to the people and ensure 100% supply through digital payments.
Raising concerns over the sale of liquor during the previous regime, she wrote, “It is with deep pain and anguish that I bring the following issues to your kind notice. The manufacture and supply of non-qualitative liquor in the State has resulted in the deaths of many innocent citizens, widowing their wives, and orphaning many children.”
She said her study revealed that manufacturers used substandard raw materials and synthetic alcohol, not meant for consumption, due to its lower cost compared to bio-ethanol.
She also alleged that outdated distillation and purification equipment, and synthetic chemicals were used in the process of making alcohol. Stating that fresh liquor is being packed in plastic bottles without allowing it to age properly, she pointed out that as per the practice followed in AP, liquor should be stored in wooden barrels for six to 12 months as it reduces the volatility of the compounds.
She requested Naidu to set up a committee and investigate the current manufacturing process to find solutions and save innocent lives.
Mentioning that she paid a visit to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, she said deaths from toxic liquor consumption have increased manifold in the past three years. The MP said she had visited a wine shop and was surprised to find no digital payment options, despite PM’s push for digital payments to curb corruption.
Further, she said it is estimated that 30% of the liquor may have been sold in cash mode and diverted to YSRC leaders. She noted that the official sale of liquor in the State is pegged at `33,000 crore with a 400-500% difference between purchase and sale prices.
“Alcohol should be tested weekly by reputed national labs, 100% digital payments must be encouraged, rehabilitation centres for de-addiction must be opened across the State, breweries given on lease must be investigated and corruption in the AP Breweries Corporation should be investigated,” she advised the CM. She also informed the CM that she has also written to the Centre, seeking a CBI enquiry into the corruption in the Excise Department and APSBCL.