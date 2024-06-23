AP seeks Rs 15,000-cr grant for Capital Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA : A request for a grant of Rs 15,000 crore for the construction and development of Amaravati as the sole capital city of Andhra Pradesh, and more allocation for expeditious completion of Polavaram Irrigation Project, were the major proposals submitted by State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav in the pre-budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday.

During the meeting, Keshav said on behalf of the Government of AP, he was making five major requests, which are Central government support for the State in the form of States’ Economic Development Assistance, given the precarious situation of AP post bifurcation, and the legacy of dead liabilities they received from the previous government.

“Our government will focus on progressive capital expenditure and infrastructure, and I seek comprehensive support from the Centre,” he said.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said they also sought Central aid for the construction of Ramayapatnam Port, Integrated Steel Plant in Kadapa, Crude Oil Refinery and Petroleum Corridor, operation of new railway zone, agriculture university and liberal funding for the ongoing projects

Mentioning that Andhra Pradesh was bereft of the capital even a decade after the State bifurcation, Keshav said their government is focusing on construction and development of Amaravati as the sole capital city of the State, and sought Rs 15,000 crore as a grant in the Union Budget for 2024-25 for office buildings and other key infrastructure.

Asserting that once the national project Polavaram is completed, Andhra Pradesh will be self-sufficient in irrigation, drinking water supply and power generation, the Finance Minister sought liberal allocations in the Union Budget for the project.

The Finance Minister also sought industrial incentives and Central aid for industrial development as a robust industrial sector is essential for job creation and higher GSDP.

He specifically drew the attention of the Union Finance Minister towards development of industrial parks across the State, besides two nodes in the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and one node in the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. Central assistance for the development of a mega textile park, an integrated aqua park and a green energy corridor was also sought. A request for allocation of funds for the backward regions of North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions, and Prakasam district was also made.

Addressing a media conference to brief about what happened during the GST Council meeting, Keshav said they also sought Central aid for the construction of Ramayapatnam Port, Integrated Steel Plant in Kadapa, Crude Oil Refinery and Petroleum Corridor, operation of new railway zone, agriculture university, road connectivity, share-based railway projects and liberal funding for the ongoing projects.

“It is not that all that we have proposed will happen overnight. We have started the initial dialogue and in the coming days, the Centre will lend its hand to the State on a priority basis. The Union Finance Minister has adopted a positive approach, and we are hopeful that AP too will be benefited,” he said.

About the GST council meeting, he said they requested for exemption of handlooms from 5% tax, and a decrease in present 18% tax on footwear costing less than Rs 1,000 manufactured in AP.

Requests were made for a decrease in tax on vegetable packing cartons, milk cans and fertilisers, he added.