Diarrhoea outbreak claims lives, affects dozens in Kakinada district

KAKINADA : A 41-year-old woman, Komudi Satyavati, died of diarrhoea symptoms while being rushed to the hospital on Saturday morning. In addition, 11 people are currently receiving treatment at the Samalkot Primary Health Centre (PHC), with three in serious condition being transferred to Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH). Diarrhoea cases have surged at Vetlapalem village in Samalkot mandal of Kakinada district, since Friday, affecting over 50 people with vomiting and loose motions.

Residents of Jonnaladoddi village have been falling ill since Friday. Many sought treatment at Vetlapalem PHC, where Dr Hima Bindu and her team have been providing treatment. Over 10 people have been admitted to private hospitals, prompting the PHC Medical Officer to alert the District Medical and Health Office (DMHO). A rapid response team (RRT) was immediately dispatched to assess the situation.

DMHO Dr Narasimha Naik and a team of doctors visited Vetlapalem and the PHC to evaluate the patients. Under DMHO’s direction, Vetlapalem Panchayat municipal staff collected water samples for analysis by the virology department.

Dr Naik advised them to inspect water pipelines for leaks and urged the public to drink only boiled water.

Medical and health staff are conducting house-to-house inspections to monitor the situation.

Earlier, on June 14, more than 35 people in Kommanapalli village of Thondangi mandal, fell ill with diarrhoea. A woman named Nagamani, aged 36, died from the symptoms, causing significant fear among local residents.

JSP district president Tummala Ramaswamy attributed the outbreak to inadequate sanitation measures by the previous State government. He criticised the past YSRC administration for halting Panchayat grants, leaving Vetlapalem without a Panchayat secretary and compromising its 14,500 to 15,000 residents. Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa raised the issue during the Assembly session.