Three arrested for rape, murder of 21-year-old woman in Andhra's Bapatla

GUNTUR : In a major development, the Bapatla police on Saturday arrested three persons for allegedly raping and murdering a 21-year-old woman in Epurupalem village in Chirala mandal of Bapatla district.

The accused were identified as Devarakonda Vijay (26), K Mahesh (22), and Devarakonda Srikanth (24).

Disclosing the case details, Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal on June 21, the main accused Vijay and Mahesh in an inebriated state found the woman, who left home to relieve herself, alone near the railway track, sexually assaulted and smothered her to death. The third accused Srikanth was held for assisting both accused and providing a halt for them.

Upon receiving a complaint from her mother P Kamakshi, police filed a case under IPC Sections 302, and 376. Under the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Guntur Range DIG Sarvasreshta Tripathi, the police formed as many as ten special teams to trace the accused.

The FSL and clues team collected evidence from the crime spot, identified the accused, and found them at a restaurant at Vodarevu Road and arrested them within 48 hours after the incident was reported.

It can be noted that, the Home Minister, who visited the crime spot and condoled the bereaved family members, announced `10 lakh ex-gratia to the family. SP also informed that, based on all the evidence collected, an FIR will be filed and all necessary action will be taken to ensure that the accused are punished severely.