Timely intervention saves boy from fatal krait bite in Andhra's Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: A recent incident in Anantapur highlights the dangers of unnoticed krait snake bites and the critical role of timely medical intervention.

Dr A Mahesh, a pediatric specialist at KIMS Saveera Hospital, recounted the case of a 12-year-old boy who was brought to the hospital in severe respiratory distress with an oxygen saturation level of only 66%. Initial chest X-rays showed pneumonia-like symptoms, but the boy had no prior signs of fever, cough, or cold, typical of pneumonia.

It was revealed that around 2.00 am, the boy experienced severe abdominal pain followed by vomiting and throat pain at dawn. His parents took him to a local hospital where doctors, misinterpreting the symptoms as a gastrointestinal issue, provided medication accordingly. However, his condition worsened, leading to respiratory distress, and he was then rushed to KIMS Saveera Hospital. Based on the boy’s symptoms, Dr Mahesh suspected a snake bite despite the absence of typical signs such as frothing at the mouth or immediate nerve damage. Certain snake species, like kraits, can bite without leaving visible marks and instead present with these delayed symptoms.

The boy was administered ASV injections and calcium. After two days, his condition stabilised and was discharged within two more days.