Andhra Pradesh: Health Minister blames YSRC for diarrhoea outbreak

VIJAYAWADA : Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday inspected the areas in Jaggayyapet constituency where cases of diarrhoea have been reported. He reviewed the purification system at the Jaggayyapet Municipality head water works and also visited the local Community Healthcare Centre (CHC) to check treatment being provided to victims and enquired about the available medical facilities.

Asserting that people’s health is the government’s responsibility, the Minister instructed officials concerned to take measures to control the outbreak of diarrhoea. He stressed that negligence regarding public health will not be tolerated.

Further, he accused the previous government of diverting 10th Finance Commission funds and stated that this resulted in unpaid salaries to scavengers for the past eight to 10 months, leading to the outbreak of diarrhoea.

District Medical Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Suhasini was directed to provide better medical services to the victims. During his visit to Sitaramapuram and Makkapet in Vatsavai mandal, he spoke to residents to understand their health conditions.

Later, Kumar held a meeting with officials concerned at the municipal office in Jaggayyapet to review the ground situation. He expressed his ire at the authorities for not responding promptly to the outbreak and advised officials to refrain from shifting blame between departments.

The Minister was satisfied with the measures taken to control the diarrhoea outbreak in Jaggayyapet, but urged officials to work in coordination and follow an advanced plan. He underscored the need for taking all precautions to prevent seasonal diseases, paying special attention to sanitation, and being vigilant about contaminated water.

Satya Kumar warned officials of all levels of strict action, if they fail to fulfil their responsibilities or are found to be negligent. He promised to implement a monitoring system and conduct reviews periodically.

He assured that any problems brought to his notice would be resolved promptly. He exhorted the staff to work at the field level to provide proper medical services to patients before they reach hospitals.

Jaggayyapet MLA Sreeram Rajagopal (Tataiah), Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu, Health and Family Welfare commissioner Dr S Venkateshwar, Joint Collector Sampath Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Malleswara Rao, chairperson Ragapuram Raghavendra, and officials from the Medical, Health, Panchayat Raj, and Municipal Departments were present.

‘Will implement a monitoring system’

Satya Kumar warned officials of strict action, if they fail to fulfil their responsibilities or are found to be negligent. He vowed to implement a monitoring system & conduct reviews periodically. He assured any problems brought to his notice will be resolved soon