Bapatla: Two drown in sea; HRD Min expresses grief

GUNTUR : Two persons drowned in the sea at the Ramapuram Beach in Bapatla district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as P Balasai (26) and K Balu (27).

According to police, as many as 15 people from Kopparao Colony in Mangalagiri town, visited the beach for holiday in Vetapalem mandal. They entered into the deep waters and four of them were washed away due to heavy tides in the sea. The outpost guards observed this and rescued two of them, while two others were died. Local MLA and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh expressed grief at the incident on X.

It can be recalled that on July 21, as many as four youth, residents of Duggarla village of Pedavagu mandal if West Godavari drowned in the sea and died. Following this, Minister for Home Affairs Vangalapudi Anitha assured that, more skilled divers and outpost guards will be deployed across the coast line in the district to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. The police have increased vigil and urged the tourists not to enter into sea.