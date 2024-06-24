Don’t get disheartened, highlight people’s issues: Jagan to YSRC cadre

KADAPA : As part of his three-day visit to his home Pulivendula Assembly constituency, YSRC chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, Pulivendula Municipal Chairman P Varaprasad, former Legislative Council deputy chairman SV Satish Kumar Reddy and others leaders on Sunday.

Former deputy chief minister SB Amzath Basha, former MLAs Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy and Koramutla Srinivasulu, Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu, and others also met him. A large number of YSRC supporters and cadre turned up at Jagan’s camp office. The police implemented stricter crowd management measures to thwart any untoward incident. Jagan received many petitions from the people, who approached him seeking redressal of their grievances.

He urged YSRC activists to focus on highlighting people’s issues, besides strengthening the party at the grassroots. “Don’t get disheartened, good days are ahead,” the YSRC chief told the party cadre.

YSRC supporters and cadre who arrived at Pulivendula from several parts of Rayalaseema region, vowed to continue their support to Jagan. After hearing the problems of people, Jagan directed Avinash to get them redressed. When the TDP attacks on YSRC cadre after the party’s poll debacle were taken to his notice, Jagan promised to stand by them, stating that there is no need to fear.