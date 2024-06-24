IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning in Andhra Pradesh today

VIJAYAWADA : The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places across the State on Monday. With an active southwest monsoon, light to moderate rains are likely at a few places in Coastal districts and at a few places in the Rayalaseema region during the same period.

In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, heavy rainfall occurred over Polavaram (Eluru district) and Tadepalligudem (West Godavari district). Light to moderate rainfall was recorded at a few places in Coastal districts and one or two places in the Rayalaseema districts.

Polavaram of Eluru district and Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district received the highest rainfall of 9 cm, followed by Koyyalagudem of Eluru district with 6 cm, Tanuku of West Godavari district with 5 cm, and Bhimadole and Kukunoor of Eluru district with 5 cm each. Proddatur and Chapad of YSR district recorded 2 cm of rainfall.