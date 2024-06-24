Liquor and sand policies led to YSRC debacle: Kasu

VIJAYAWADA : Kasu Mahesh Reddy, who unsuccessfully contested from Gurazala Assembly constituency, said the liquor and sand policies of the YSRC government had ruined its winning chances in the elections. Further, he felt that the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam case had left the party cadre humiliated, which made them work vigorously and ensure the victory of the TDP.

In a video released on Sunday, the former MLA said though he had taken the issue of liquor to party seniors like Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, it was not addressed. “It was unfortunate that the issue was not addressed, and everyone could now see the end result,” he observed.

Mahesh Reddy said YSRC leaders and cadre are asking him why the party lost in spite of being among the masses through ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ and other outreach programmes. “The party cadre are blaming the YSRC government’s liquor and sand policies for the debacle,” he said.

“Nearly 20-25% of people, particularly the working class, consume liquor daily. They believed the TDP’s propaganda of the sale of substandard liquor through government outlets, and we are seeing the final result now,” he said.

Further, the non-availability of sand also had its adverse impact on the election result, the former MLA said, and added that the propaganda pertaining to the AP Land Titling Act also hit the party’s winning chances in the elections.

Mahesh Reddy felt that the humiliation meted out to Naidu also played a major role in the YSRC debacle.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy floated the YSRC after being humiliated by the Congress high command, and fought against all odds to become the Chief Minister,” he said.

Mahesh Reddy also said the remarks of some YSRC leaders, particularly those who came from the TDP, against Naidu were also humiliating, and that also played a role in ensuring the party drubbing.

The former MLA, however, found fault with the TDP-led NDA government for demolishing under construction YSRC party office in Tadepalli, and this kind of acts of vengeance would give the YSRC an opportunity to fight back and come back to power in the next elections.

“Defeat or victory is quite common. We have to take it in a sportive manner. We will play the role of Opposition in a responsible manner, and come back to power under the leadership of Jagan by rectifying our mistakes,” he said.