Pemmasani directs officials to submit DPRs of pending projects

GUNTUR : Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar asserted that he will fulfil all election promises, provide all basic amenities to citizens and finish pending infrastructure programmes.

He along with TDP MLAs P Madhavi, Mohammed Nazeer and Burla Ramanjaneyulu held a review meeting with Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), public and health, and TIDCO officials on the status of the pending development works in the city here on Sunday. GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri explained the status of various projects.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that drinking water, incomplete UGD works are the major issues in the city. He also alleged that the YSRC government has diverted the funds allocated by the Central government and the World Bank.

Pemmasani explained, “There are no sufficient funds for the civic body to complete the pending UGD project and various drinking water project. The main focus should be on gathering sufficient funds as soon as possible.”

He instructed the officials to submit detailed project reports (DPRs) of the pending projects in the next 30 days without fail. The Union Minister also suggested the counsellors, mayor and GMC officials should work in coordination for the development of the city.

Soon after coming to Guntur after taking charge of his portfolio, Pemmasani has been conducting a series of meetings with district officials on the development of infrastructure projects. It can be noted that, he held a review meeting with district collector Venu Gopal Reddy, R&B officials, municipal and railway officials and discussed the pending works of Sankar Vilas flyover, and incomplete bridge constructions at Syamala Nagar, Inner Ring Road, and other measures to be taken to ease have traffic in the respective areas. The officials were directed to prepare a report on construction of pending ROBs and RUBs in the city.