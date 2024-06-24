We will develop Andhra Pradesh as a model State in country, says minister

ANANTAPUR : Developing Andhra Pradesh as a model State is our aim and our Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is continuously working towards the State’s welfare, said Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Economically Weaker Sections, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha on Sunday.

She visited Penugonda for the first time after taking charge, and received a warm reception from TDP cadre and local public on Sunday.

On the occasion, TDP leaders took a massive welcome rally in the town.

Later, speaking to the media, the minister announced that all social security pensions will be distributed directly at the doorsteps of beneficiaries from July 1. Stressing the need for restoring the glory of the handloom sector, Savitha expressed confidence in the NDA government at the Centre in reviving the fate of weavers. Expressing her dedication to ensure all eligible people receive welfare benefits, the minister promised to fulfil the assurances given to the people during her electioneering, and expressed her gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support.

She mentioned that steps are being taken to constitute a BC Commission soon and added that the NTR Foreign Education Scheme, which provided opportunities to 2,173 individuals to study abroad between 2014 and 2019, would continue.

The construction of BC Bhavans, sanctioned for the 13 erstwhile districts between 2014 and 2019, would also be completed, she added.