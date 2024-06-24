YSRC grabbed prime lands for party offices: TDP

VIJAYAWADA: Justifying the demolition of under construction YSRC party office building in Tadepalli, the TDP in a release on Sunday stated that the municipal administration and urban development authorities are now studying the details of how the previous regime grabbed prime lands worth hundreds of crores of Rupees in all the district headquarters of the State in the guise of taking them for lease at throwaway prices for the construction of party office buildings.

“What is shocking is that the market value of the lands is around Rs 1,000 crore. The YSRC has not obtained necessary approvals and permissions for the construction of party office buildings in any of the 26 districts in the State. A majority of the encroached lands belong to the irrigation and endowments departments, some are assigned lands and some prohibited lands, which were allotted to the YSRC at will by misusing power by the previous regime,” the TDP observed.

The estimated expenditure for each building is between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore with costly interiors and luxury furniture.

The total value of the YSRC party office buildings is Rs 2,000 crore or more as former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted them look like palaces, the TDP said.

It released photographs of YSRC party offices in Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Parvathipuram, Anakapalli, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, NRP Agraharam, West Godavari, Machilipatnam, Tirupati, Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadapa, Puttaparthi, Rayachoti, Nellore, Pedapadu, Eluru, Yendada and other places in the State.

Criticising the manner in which the YSRC constructed party office buildings, HRD Minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in a social media post said, “Jagan, is Andhra Pradesh your grandfather Raja Reddy’s own property?”

“With the Rs 500 crore spent on the construction of your luxury palaces, you could build houses for 25,000 poor people,” he observed.