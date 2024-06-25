Andhra: ZPHS students interact with NASA scientists

GUNTUR: The excitement of Ilavaram Zilla Parishad School students knew no bounds when they seized the opportunity to interact with NASA scientists gaining knowledge on celestial bodies and recent space programmes.

Considering the growing interest among school students towards space science, Ilavaram ZPHS English teacher Harikrishna Patcharu is now engaging students in the school in discussions related to the inventions and innovations happening in the space sector.

His pen pal programme started as a small initiative, has roped in educators from across the world through social media. With the help of his counterparts in the US, Harikrishna convinced the scientists and created a platform bridging the gap between the students and the experts.

The students have so far interacted with Janet Ivery Duensing, President of Exploring Mars and board Member of NASA Space Society; Claire Lee, Experimental Particle Physicist from Switzerland; W James Adams, Deputy Chief Technologist, NASA; and Henry Thrrop, a programme scientist in the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington DC, USA.

After learning about the innovative initiatives of Harikrishna, the scientists not only agreed to interact with the students, but also suggested the same to their colleagues.