YSRCP district offices receive notices on legitimacy of their construction

AMARAVATI: Close on the heels of the demolition of the under construction YSRCP central office at Tadepalli in Andhra Pradesh recently, several district offices of the party have started receiving notices on the legitimacy of their construction.

The opposition party shared a notice it received in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday about the legitimacy of its Vizianagaram district office from the local civic body.

"You are hereby directed to stop the unauthorized construction work and submit a reply to this notice within seven days from the date of receipt of this notice in writing by you/your authorised agent," said the notice.

In the event of no reply, the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation warned that "it will be treated as a continuous and intentional offence and further action will be taken as per provisions laid down under Section 452 (1) and 461 (1) of APMC Act, 1955".

Similar notices were also served to other district YSRCP offices.