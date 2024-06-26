Andhra HC denies arrest protection to former YSRC MP MVV Satyanarayana

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has refused to give any protection from arrest to former YSRC MP MVV Satyanarayana in a case registered against him by Vizag police.

The former MP filed a petition seeking quashing of the case registered against him by Arilova police in connection with the Hayagreeva lands issue. Satyanarayana’s counsel YV Raviprasad informed the court that a criminal case was registered four years after the alleged incident. He said the complainant had approached the police after they failed to get a favourable verdict in the civil suit filed against petitioner.

The court asked the respondents to file counters and asked the police to give details of the case. Stating that the case is still in FIR stage, the court said they cannot give any relief to the petitioner from being arrested at this stage. The court asked the petitioner to file a petition seeking anticipatory bail, and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.