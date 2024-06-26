Andhra HC orders continuation of security for ex-AAG Ponnavolu

VIJAYAWADA : The AP High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to continue the security (2+2) to former additional advocate general (AAG) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy.

Hearing the plea of the former AAG that the present government had decided to withdraw security provided to him in a vindictive manner, as he argued cases against those in the government at present, Justice K Srinivas Reddy directed the government to file a counter and adjourned the case hearing to four weeks.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate D Prakash Reddy said TDP leader Nara Lokesh, who is a minister now, said they would take action against all those who worked against them, once they come to power.

Given the threat to the life of the petitioner, the previous government had provided 2+2 security to him. In all possibility, the security to the petitioner might be withdrawn by the present regime, the counsel informed, and sought the HC’s intervention.

Objecting to the interim orders to continue security to the former AAG, advocate KM Krishna Reddy, urged the court to reconsider the matter.