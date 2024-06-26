Andhra to deploy ANMs for tribal student health in schools

VIJAYAWADA : Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani said that the services of Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANMs) will be utilised to protect the health of students in tribal schools.

She said that apart from deputing the ANMs, health screening tests will be conducted to all the students pursuing education in the 554 tribal schools under the purview of nine ITDAs across the State every month.

Speaking to mediapersons after chairing a review meeting with the officials at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, Sandhya Rani said that though health screening tests were conducted to the inmates of tribal schools, the practice was stopped during the previous government causing ill health and deaths of students.

Taking serious note of the same, we have decided to depute ANMs and to take up health tests to the students besides extending them nutritious food, the Minister said.

Stating that 2,024 teacher posts will be recruited in tribal schools as part of the Mega DSC, Sandhya Rani said that women teachers and women attendees will be deployed at the tribal girls schools.

Observing that the tribals are facing hardships because of delivering ration through vehicles, the Minister said the issue of distributing ration through the 962 depots in the tribal areas will be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Informing that there are 16 petrol bunks, 12 gas depots and 12 super markets under Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), she said that plans are afoot to expand the sales of Araku coffee in other countries.