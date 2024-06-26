APUWJ demands cancellation of GO 2430, cases against journalists

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) has demanded the immediate cancellation of GO 2430, brought by the previous government to threaten the media, and the immediate cancellation of the cases registered against journalists in the State over the last five years.

The APUWJ state executive committee meeting was held at the Chamber of Commerce Hall in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Union State President IV Subbarao presided over the meeting, with IJU National President and Telangana Media Academy Chairman K Srinivas Reddy participating as the chief guest. The meeting also commemorated the first death anniversary of Ambati Anjaneyulu, a noted leader of the State working journalist movement.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy expressed hope that the issues faced by the journalists would be addressed following the formation of the new government.

State General Secretary Chandu Janardhan, IJU National Secretary D Somasundar, National Working Committee members Alapati Suresh Kumar, M Prasad, Samna State President Nalli Dharmarao, Electronic Media Journalists Association State President Yechury Siva, and others were also present.

On this occasion, senior journalist and APUWJ leader K Murali Mohan, who was elected as Puthalapattu MLA, was felicitated.

Meanwhile, in a release on Tuesday, former Minister and YSRC leader Botcha Satyanarayana expressed his happiness on behalf of the YSRC over the judgement given by the Delhi High Court to the cable operators to restore the broadcasting of four Telugu news channels in Andhra Pradesh.