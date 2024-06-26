Diarrhoea cases on rise in Kakinada, NTR

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA : Diarrhoea cases continue to rise in Kakinada and NTR district putting the authorities on tenterhooks. Hotels, fast food joints, tiffin centres, and street vendors were closed in Jaggaiahpet of NTR District and surrounding villages as diarrhoea cases are increasing day by day in the surrounding villages and Jaggaiahpet town.

Until Saturday, cases were reported in villages including Budawada, Sher Mohammed Peta, and Chilakallu in Jaggayyapet Mandal, as well as Makkapet in Vatsavai Mandal and a few other villages. One death of a 38-year-old was also reported in Chillakallu, who died while receiving treatment at Vijayawada GGH.

Nearly 70 patients have already been admitted to various hospitals and nearly 30 patients were discharged. The outbreak expanded to another two villages, including Muktyala and Ravirala (each one case), which has increased concerns among the public in the region.

The authorities are taking elaborate measures to contain the outbreak, suspecting that the disease is caused due to water and food contamination, poor sanitation and lack of self-hygiene. In addition to this the food safety officials have begun raids on shops, hotels, street vendors and fast food centres, and conducted quality checks.

It is to be recalled that on Monday, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar personally met the victims being treated in CHC, conducted a review meeting with officials including Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu and issued several instructions to control the diarrhoea outbreak.

Speaking on the issue, NTR District Joint Collector Sampath Kumar emphasised that the outbreak is not due to a single cause, as identified after discussions with 20 patients. He stated that their main aim is to control the outbreak before it spreads to the family members of the patients. To this end, they have assigned doctors to be available in three shifts. The RDO of Tiruvuru has been appointed as the in-charge of the hospital and has arranged additional beds in case the number of cases increases drastically.

Meanwhile, District Collector Himanshu Shukla held a video conference with MPDOs, Mandal special officers, RWS engineers and medical officers on the control measures taken and awareness programmes being held in the district.

Following the instructions of the Collector, the officials are gearing up to conduct awareness campaigns in the district from July 1 to August 31. Anganwadi workers, ANMs and Asha workers were instructed to take steps to create awareness among the public.