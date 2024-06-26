Pawan Kalyan promises major reforms in Andhra Panchayat Raj system

VIJAYAWADA : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said he will bring reforms in the Panchayat Raj system of Andhra Pradesh in such a manner that the entire country will be proud of it.
Interacting with representatives of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department Employees Associations on Tuesday, he said every employee has to chip in with their contribution to make it happen.
When they explained various problems in the department, pending dues in the previous regime, promotions, and other issues, Pawan Kalyan took note of them and promised to look into the matter.
He said shortly a white paper on how various departments, including the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, were rendered redundant in the previous regime, will be released to explain how the maladministration of the YSRC had cost the State and its people.
“Every effort will be made to bring Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department back on the track, and employees’ problems will be addressed on a priority basis,” he said.
On the occasion, he said the previous government did not even release matching grant to various Central schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission.
A sum of Rs 1,600 crore from the 15 Finance Commission is due to the State, the Deputy Chief Minister said.
Rise to expectations of people: PK to JSP MLAs
Jana Sena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday held a meeting with party MLAs to guide them on the rules and regulations of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
Elaborating on how to conduct themselves in the Assembly, he said people elected them with a 100% strike rate and it is the responsibility of the elected to rise to their expectations. “Most of our MLAs are first-timers. They must be aware of the Assembly procedures. We should all conduct ourselves in a dignified manner in the House,” he said.
He asked his party MLAs to study the administrative affairs, how various government departments function, policy matters, schemes, and their implementation, and whether the schemes are reaching the intended beneficiaries or not. Only by doing such homework, the discussions in the Assembly will be meaningful and productive, he felt. Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar said the coming Budget session will be more beneficial to the first-time MLAs.
Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan took up 11-day Goddess Vaarahi Deeksha on Tuesday. He will visit his home constituency Pithapuram on July 1. The JSP chief will also visit Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu in Telangana on June 29.