YSRC president Jagan writes to Speaker, demands recognition as LoP

VIJAYAWADA : In a letter to Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought to be recognised as the Leader of Opposition so that he can voice the problems of the people in the House more effectively. He also wanted the YSRC Legislative Party (YSRCLP) to be recognised as the principal Opposition party.

Stating that as per custom the Leader of the House takes oath first followed by the Leader of the Opposition, Cabinet Ministers and then the other MLAs, the former chief minister pointed out that on June 21, he was called after the Chief Minister as well as the Cabinet Ministers were sworn in.

“The above sequence gives an impression that a decision has already been taken not to grant the status of Leader of Opposition (LoP) to me,” he wrote. Further, he pointed out that the YSRC is the only party in opposition to the TDP-JSP-BJP combine.

“The sequence followed for oath-taking clearly reveals the intent of the floor leaders of the NDA to deny YSRCLP the status of principal Opposition party and the concomitant status of LoP to its floor leader,” Jagan said.

The YSRC chief added he has enclosed a copy of the video in which Ayyanna, before being elected as Speaker, had termed Jagan as a “person defeated, but not yet dead”, and had said that he should be beaten to death.

“The gloves are off with regard to the hostilities displayed by the ruling combine towards me and imbibed by the Honourable Speaker,” he said.

Pointing out that his party secured a vote share of 40 per cent in the recent elections, Jagan said he has a duty towards the people to represent their concerns on the floor of the House.

“In view of the open and undisguised hostility exhibited by the leaders of the ruling combine and by the Honourable Speaker, the YSRCLP is constrained to evaluate the utility of its participation in the proceedings of the august House, if it is treated as a party, having 11 legislators, with no status of Leader of Opposition.”

“The absence of such status and considering the hostilities that are already on display, the opportunities and time allocated to speak on public issues would be at the mercy of the ruling combine, which has secured an overwhelming majority, and the discretion of the Honourable Speaker, who wishes to see me dead,” Jagan said.