Andhra government to establish grievance cell for Revenue Department issues

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps Anagani Satya Prasad has said the government is planning to set up a grievance cell to redress the problems related to the Revenue Department.

Holding a meeting with officials at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, he sought suggestions from senior officials on the steps need to be taken to resolve the issues.

He directed the officials to focus on extending better services to the people thereby earning a good name for the government. “The role of revenue employees is crucial in the society as their services are needed to the people right from the birth to the death,” he said. Observing that people are facing several problems related to the Revenue Department, he said the officials should identify the causes and come up with permanent solutions.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G Sai Prasad and Commissioner (Survey) Siddharth Jain explained the implementation of the digital India land records modernisation programme, resurvey and new citizen services through a PowerPoint presentation. Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Ajay Jain was also present.