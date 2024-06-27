Andhra minister Lokesh assures recognition for sportspersons of State

VIJAYAWADA : HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has assured that the government will provide appropriate recognition to the sportspersons of the State who are bringing international fame to Andhra Pradesh.

Matrapu Jessy Raj from Mangalagiri, who represented India in the World Oceanic Roller Skating Championship held in New Zealand recently and won a gold medal, met Lokesh at the CM’s camp office on Wednesday.

Jessy Raj was accompanied by her coach Simhadri, parents Suresh and Radha, AP Skating Association Secretary Thomas Chaudhary, State Telugu Youth Secretary Dullupudi Venkataramana (Babi), and Guntur Skating Association President Neelima.

On this occasion, Lokesh congratulated Jessy Raj and stated that sports will be developed in the State and the government will support sportspersons who have excelled in national and international competitions.