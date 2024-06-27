Diarrhoea awareness rally held in Jaggaiahpet, Andhra

VIJAYAWADA : Advising the people to drink only boiled water, TDP National Treasurer and Jaggaiahpet MLA Shriram Rajagopal asked the public to avoid stale food items and to wash their hands before and after eating.

He was speaking at a Diarrhoea Awareness Rally conducted by the district administration in Jaggaiahpet town. Students of GVJ Zilla Parishad High School (Boys) enthusiastically participated in the rally and sensitised the people.

Rajagopal emphasised the importance of personal and environmental hygiene and suggested to ensure there is no stagnated water around homes, and to keep surroundings clean. He advised against consuming street food and recommended home-cooked meals instead.