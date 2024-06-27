IMD predicts heavy rains in Andhra's coastal districts

VIJAYAWADA : The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rains across the coastal districts of the State. It predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and Friday.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, heavy rains occurred at Srungavarapukota (S Kota) in Vizianagaram district. Light to moderate rainfall was recorded at a few places in the coastal districts and at one or two places in the Rayalaseema districts.

S Kota received the highest rainfall of 9 cm, followed by Mandasa (Srikakulam) with 6 cm, Anakapalle and Salur with 5 cm of rainfall.